FISF thanks PM Kakar for appointment of Shahera Shahid as Secretary Information

Shahera Shahid, a 22-grade officer of Information Group, has been posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division.

The bureaucrat was transferred from the establishment division, and following her appointment, the Forum of Information Group Secretaries (FIGS) has thanked the interim setup.

Ex-Federal Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Khawja Ijaz Sarwar and FISF forum said that Shahera’s appointment for the coveted role will infuse new spirit amongst the Information Group Officers.

The forum linked her appointment with upcoming elections that are slated to be held in February next year. It said the new Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division depicts the message that the media and the caretaker government are keen to cultivate cordial relations with, and will also earn their goodwill.

It also mentioned that the interim setup will benefit from a more devoted, professional and effective media team.

Furthermore, the Forum of Information Group Secretaries (FIGS) said it will be always available for government to consult on any issue of government-media ties and for other matters related to national issues.