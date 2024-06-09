Search

Technology

Pakistan initiates 5G spectrum auction with global consultant hire

Web Desk
05:08 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
Pakistan initiates 5G spectrum auction with global consultant hire

Islamabad – The government of Pakistan has initiated the 5G spectrum auction process by hiring an international consultant. 

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is seeking expertise to devise a strategy for releasing IMT spectrum, aiming to enhance next-generation mobile broadband services. 

Expressions of interest are due by July 15, 2024. The consultancy will focus on regulatory consistency, investment facilitation, and socio-economic development, including spectrum valuation and auction methodology for optimal results.

The consultant will engage with the industry and telecom operators developing a mechanism for spectrum release in line with global standards.

Additionally, the consultant will determine the price of the spectrum per megahertz in both rupees and dollars. An easy payment plan for the auction of the spectrum will also be devised by the consultant.

5G services to launch in Pakistan by August 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

05:08 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Pakistan initiates 5G spectrum auction with global consultant hire

01:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Score big savings: TCL Pakistan’s special Cricket World Cup TV ...

11:59 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's 2nd satellite PakSAT-MM1 enters its orbit

08:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

ChatGPT is down again due to a 'big issue'

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in ...

08:30 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

realme Pakistan is going to launch C63 smartphone with first leather ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Army captain along with six soldiers martyred in IED explosion in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 9 June Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: