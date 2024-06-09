Pakistan initiates 5G spectrum auction with global consultant hire

Islamabad – The government of Pakistan has initiated the 5G spectrum auction process by hiring an international consultant.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is seeking expertise to devise a strategy for releasing IMT spectrum, aiming to enhance next-generation mobile broadband services.

Expressions of interest are due by July 15, 2024. The consultancy will focus on regulatory consistency, investment facilitation, and socio-economic development, including spectrum valuation and auction methodology for optimal results.

The consultant will engage with the industry and telecom operators developing a mechanism for spectrum release in line with global standards.

Additionally, the consultant will determine the price of the spectrum per megahertz in both rupees and dollars. An easy payment plan for the auction of the spectrum will also be devised by the consultant.