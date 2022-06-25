Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad, Mahira starrer 'Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad' is out now!
Share
After weeks filled with hints and teases, the wait is finally over as the first peppy romance song from the upcoming movie Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad was released today.
Two Pakistani leading stars, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan are coming together for the first time on screen while the duo is in the news ahead of the release of their much-anticipated project.
Check out the song:
View this post on Instagram
Before Mahira shared the song on her Instagram, she teased fans with behind-the-scenes moment in a post.
“Are you ready for Loota Re,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, the eccentricity of the environment is overpowered by the Mahira and Fahad who groove in cheek-to-cheek style.
Lollywood’s upcoming rom-com Quad-i-Azam Zindabad will be released on Eidul Adha worldwide. The project is reportedly the fifth collaboration between Mustafa and film director Nabeel Qureshi, after Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Actor in Law, and Load Wedding.
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share first trailer of ... 10:28 AM | 10 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – The first trailer of upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad staring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa in lead ...
In the first glimpse, Fahad Mustafa appeared as a cop with a sharply twirled mustache, flashy biceps and aviators while Mahira was seen having an action moment.
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Lahore man walks free after 3 years in jail after wife falsely ...11:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Amar Khan feels honoured to shoot with this real life hero10:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Imran Khan challenges NAB amendment law in Supreme Court, announces ...09:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- COAS Bajwa visits ailing Pervez Musharraf in Dubai: report09:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- ‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after ...08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Zarnish Khan tells interviewer why she got married at 1707:47 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022