Farhan Saeed is advising us to pay tribute to Pakistani legends before its too late!
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed has been riding high on the success of his drama serial, popular songs and much more. But he is making sure to take out time and honour Pakistan's living legends.
The Suno Chanda actor, in an Instagram story, gave some serious life lessons on how one must always value, appreciate and elevate all those around us while they are alive.
Never shying away from advocating for the right thing, the Mere Humsafar actor wants people to value their actors, and legends before it's too late.
He gave the example of late entertainer Umer Sharif, who succumbed to illness at the age of 66. The entertainment industry and the nation bid a tearful farewell to Sharif whilst remembering the glorious legacy of the King of Comedy.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Truly a legend who was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the subcontinent, the late Umer Sharif was a talent powerhouse for whom no specific place or audience was required to exhibit the versatility of his craft.
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif laid to rest in ... 09:52 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – Legendary comedian Umer Sharif was laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard in Karachi on ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Grenade attack kills one, injures six in Jacobabad, suspect arrested05:49 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan ...05:13 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022