Farhan Saeed is advising us to pay tribute to Pakistani legends before its too late!

Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed has been riding high on the success of his drama serial, popular songs and much more. But he is making sure to take out time and honour Pakistan's living legends.

The Suno Chanda actor, in an Instagram story, gave some serious life lessons on how one must always value, appreciate and elevate all those around us while they are alive.

Never shying away from advocating for the right thing, the Mere Humsafar actor wants people to value their actors, and legends before it's too late.

He gave the example of late entertainer Umer Sharif, who succumbed to illness at the age of 66. The entertainment industry and the nation bid a tearful farewell to Sharif whilst remembering the glorious legacy of the King of Comedy.

Truly a legend who was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the subcontinent, the late Umer Sharif was a talent powerhouse for whom no specific place or audience was required to exhibit the versatility of his craft.