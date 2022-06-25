Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation

WANA – Pakistani forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan and killed at least four terrorists, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said four terrorists were killed during the fire exchange in the Dossali general area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR said, adding that the dead militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed in the Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district. Security forces also eliminated six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in the Paroom area in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

Pakistani soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush: ... 01:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2022 RAWALPINDI – A soldier on Saturday embraced martyrdom during an ambush between security forces and terrorists in ...

A week ago, an army soldier was martyred in clashes with terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan.