Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation
Web Desk
06:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation
Source: File photo
Share

WANA – Pakistani forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan and killed at least four terrorists, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said four terrorists were killed during the fire exchange in the Dossali general area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR said, adding that the dead militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed in the Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district. Security forces also eliminated six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in the Paroom area in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

Pakistani soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush: ... 01:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI – A soldier on Saturday embraced martyrdom during an ambush between security forces and terrorists in ...

A week ago, an army soldier was martyred in clashes with terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan.

More From This Category
Grenade attack kills one, injures six in ...
05:49 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Shahid Afridi backs Rashid Khan for relief work ...
03:20 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistan’s desire for peace must to be mistaken ...
02:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North ...
02:05 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistan feels the heat of sanctions on Russia, ...
12:05 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Cracks deepen in PML-Q as Shujaat Hussain’s ...
11:16 AM | 25 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan starrer Quad-i-Azam ...
05:13 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr