Pakistani soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush: ISPR
01:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
RAWALPINDI – A soldier on Saturday embraced martyrdom during an ambush between security forces and terrorists in Miran Shah area of Waziristan, according to the Pakistani military's media wing.
He was identified as Lance Naik Zahid Ahmed of Charsadda.
A terrorist was also killed during the retaliatory fire by the security forces while a large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from him.
