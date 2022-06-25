Grenade attack kills one, injures six in Jacobabad, suspect arrested
JACOBABAD – A person has died while six people were wounded in a grenade blast in the Jacobabad district of the Sindh, police said on Saturday.
Local cops told local media outlets that a hand grenade was hurled at a vehicle of law enforcement personnel near the Mola Madad crossing.
The motorbike-borne armed suspects targeted a Rangers vehicle that miraculously escaped the attack.
Reports suggest that two cops, identified as Fayyaz Ahmed and Ayaz Hussain, suffered injuries in the hand grenade attack.
Meanwhile, SSP Sumair Noor Channa further claimed to have arrested a man involved in the attack.
Investigators are collecting more information about the incident as further investigations are underway.
