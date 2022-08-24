Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest pictures
The recent pictures of Lollywood's diva Ayesha Omar from her Greece vacation set the internet on fire. The Bulbulay actress has been filling her travel diaries and treating her followers with the exquisite beauty of Mykonos, Greece.

The Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a wanderlust as a ‘Mykonian Warrior’ from chasing the golden hour to dining out at high-end restaurants and exploring the island. Omar's breathtaking pictures are undoubtedly inspiring her fans into planning vacations.

The Habs star also posted a picturesque sunset photo looking ethereal. In her recent pictures, Omar flaunted a feathery black dress and facial chain resembling a princess warrior.

“That great ball of Fire: Respect. And Him: Gratitude,” read the caption on one of the picture galleries with stunning golden hour snaps of the actor.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and he is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

