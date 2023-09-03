Peshawar Weather Update

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province including Peshawar during the next 24 hours.

Rain Update Peshawar

Amid muggy weather condition, rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Dir, Chitral, Kurram, Waziristan and D I Khan.

Peshawar Temperature today

The temperature of Peshawar recorded at 32. It was cloudy in the city while winds blew at around 7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality Index

Air quality of the historic city was recorded at 63 which is not healthy. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

The Met Office predicted that Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper/lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.