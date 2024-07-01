Heavy Monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab; waterlogging reported

LAHORE - Lahore residents woke up to pleasant weather on first day of the July as heavy monsoon rain lashed parts of the city early morning.

The rains and strong winds hit eastern Punjab, including Lahore, early Monday morning. This weather change made the conditions more pleasant but also flooded low-lying areas and caused power outages.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in central Lahore, including Shimla Paharri, Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, The Mall, and surrounding areas.

Data shared by WASA shows Qartaba Chowk received highest rainfall at 110 millimeters, followed by Lakshmi Chowk with 105 millimeters.

Several cities in Punjab also experienced rain and strong winds, making the weather more pleasant but resulting in power outages in several regions.

In Kasur and its outskirts, the rain brought relief from the heat and humidity, bringing smiles to the faces of the residents.