Heavy Monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab; waterlogging reported

LAHORE - Lahore residents woke up to pleasant weather on first day of the July as heavy monsoon rain lashed parts of the city early morning.
The rains and strong winds hit eastern Punjab, including Lahore, early Monday morning. This weather change made the conditions more pleasant but also flooded low-lying areas and caused power outages.
The heaviest rainfall was recorded in central Lahore, including Shimla Paharri, Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, The Mall, and surrounding areas.
Data shared by WASA shows Qartaba Chowk received highest rainfall at 110 millimeters, followed by Lakshmi Chowk with 105 millimeters.
Several cities in Punjab also experienced rain and strong winds, making the weather more pleasant but resulting in power outages in several regions.
In Kasur and its outskirts, the rain brought relief from the heat and humidity, bringing smiles to the faces of the residents.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
