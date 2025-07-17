Qawwal Nadeem Sabri survives Balochistan gun attack; three family members killed

KALAT – A tragic terror attack on a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta claimed the lives of three passengers, including family members of the late qawwali legend Majid Ali Sabri.

The incident occurred near the Neemargh area of Kalat, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on bus in brutal ambush.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said at least seven other passengers were injured in the sudden and unprovoked assault, which took place just 30 minutes before the vehicle was due to reach Quetta.

Among survivors was renowned qawwal Nadeem Sabri, who was en route to perform at event in provincial capital in restive region. In a video message shared after the attack, Sabri described the terrifying ordeal and mourned the loss of his fellow artists.

“We were only half an hour away when the bullets began to rain down on us. We are musicians, not militants. What wrong had we done?” he said.

Fighting back tears, Sabri said, “Three of our brothers were martyred. Several companions are injured. Our instruments and luggage were destroyed. We are simple men—traveling to earn an honest living for our families.”

Eyewitnesses and survivors detailed how the assailants opened fire without warning, sending the bus into chaos. Passengers ducked for cover as bullets tore through the vehicle, turning a routine journey into a nightmare.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, which is being widely condemned across the country. Cultural organizations and artists have expressed grief and outrage, calling for better security for performers and civilians, especially in areas vulnerable to militant activity.

The deadly assault has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in parts of Balochistan and raised urgent questions about the safety of public transport routes connecting major cities.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment, and efforts are underway to provide assistance to the victims’ families.