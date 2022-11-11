PAKvENG: Team Pakistan hits practice nets ahead of T20 World Cup final with England
Share
MELBOURNE – Pakistan will lock horns with England on November 13 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final game of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Photos shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter show the Men in Green battling it out in the nets before the trophy-winning match. Pakistan came out victorious in the 2009 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Younas Khan.
Reports said that Pakistan vice captain Shahdab Khan did not take part in today's net practice,
Training at the MCG ✅#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0JVXYuwsNY— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2022
The final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 is likely to be interrupted by rain in Melbourne.According to the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government, there remains a 95% chance of showers on Sunday.
T20 World Cup: Washout threat looms large on ... 09:39 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
MELBOURNE – The final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and the winning of tonight’s India ...
Pakistan qualified for the final after beating New Zealand in semi-final thriller while England came after beating India in Sydney.
On November 9, Pakistani opener batters turned out to be surprise heroes with explosive half-centuries as Men in Green thrashed New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
Babar-led squad thrashed Kiwis to secure a place in the final as they did in the 1992 World Cup’s semi-final and now Green Shirts eyeing to lift the World Cup trophy.
Fans witnessed the best of batting as Babar Azam (53) and Muhammad Rizwan (57) slammed 105 runs partnership.
Team Greem completed the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of century opening partnership between openers.
INDvENG: England hammer India by 10 wickets in ... 04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
ADELAIDE – England have knocked India out of the T20 World Cup after a clinical win in the second Semi-Final of ...
- Pakistan to rollout 5G services next year12:31 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan, AIIB ink $500 million loan agreement under BRACE initiative12:07 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Team Pakistan hits practice nets ahead of T20 World Cup ...11:29 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces grant for families of those killed in PTI long ...11:06 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Sania Mirza shares new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours with ...10:18 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Imran Ashraf induces nostalgia with latest video10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Latest Bollywood film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun and ...11:55 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Mishi Khan lambastes Rabia Anum for GMP drama09:16 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022