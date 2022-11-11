PAKvENG: Team Pakistan hits practice nets ahead of T20 World Cup final with England

MELBOURNE – Pakistan will lock horns with England on November 13 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Photos shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter show the Men in Green battling it out in the nets before the trophy-winning match. Pakistan came out victorious in the 2009 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Younas Khan.

Reports said that Pakistan vice captain Shahdab Khan did not take part in today's net practice,

The final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 is likely to be interrupted by rain in Melbourne.According to the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government, there remains a 95% chance of showers on Sunday.

Pakistan qualified for the final after beating New Zealand in semi-final thriller while England came after beating India in Sydney.

On November 9, Pakistani opener batters turned out to be surprise heroes with explosive half-centuries as Men in Green thrashed New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Babar-led squad thrashed Kiwis to secure a place in the final as they did in the 1992 World Cup’s semi-final and now Green Shirts eyeing to lift the World Cup trophy.

Fans witnessed the best of batting as Babar Azam (53) and Muhammad Rizwan (57) slammed 105 runs partnership.

Team Greem completed the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of century opening partnership between openers.