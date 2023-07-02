Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today to bring back pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The post-Hajj flight operation is set to start today on July 2 as the first flight will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.
Hundreds of flights of national flag carrier PIA, Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will bring back pilgrims who went to the Kingdom.
Officials shared the post-Hajj flight schedule earlier this week as the operation will continue till August 2.
At least 32,000 pilgrims will return to the provincial capital Lahore in more than 100 flights. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-760 carrying over 200 Hajis will land at Lahore from Jeddah today.
AirBlue flight PA-471 will bring hundreds of passengers to Lahore Airport from Jeddah.
At least 179,200 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj this year. Of these, around 81,230 pilgrims traveled under the government scheme, while the rest arranged pilgrimage via private tour operators.
Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made transportation arrangements organised with PIA facilitating thousands of pilgrims.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
