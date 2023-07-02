Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today to bring back pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The post-Hajj flight operation is set to start today on July 2 as the first flight will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Hundreds of flights of national flag carrier PIA, Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will bring back pilgrims who went to the Kingdom.

Officials shared the post-Hajj flight schedule earlier this week as the operation will continue till August 2.

At least 32,000 pilgrims will return to the provincial capital Lahore in more than 100 flights. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-760 carrying over 200 Hajis will land at Lahore from Jeddah today.

AirBlue flight PA-471 will bring hundreds of passengers to Lahore Airport from Jeddah.

At least 179,200 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj this year. Of these, around 81,230 pilgrims traveled under the government scheme, while the rest arranged pilgrimage via private tour operators.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made transportation arrangements organised with PIA facilitating thousands of pilgrims.