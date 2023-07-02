Search

PakistanVideosViral

Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari Expressway (VIDEO)

Web Desk 10:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2023
Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari Expressway (VIDEO)
Source: screengrabs

KARACHI – A terrible accident occurred in Sindh's capital as a speeding vehicle rammed into two boys who were shooting a TikTok video on Lyari Expressway.

The shocking clip of the accident surfaced online, raising concerns about filming on the roadside and irresponsible driving.

The clip shows two youngsters standing on the highway when a speeding car lost control and hit them. The car owner claimed that the vehicle veered out of control after tire burst, which led to the collision.

Meanwhile, the family of the youth has not initiated any legal action however Motorway Police started a probe into the matter to find the facts.

Earlier, the injured boys were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Physicians said the youngster’s life was out of danger but one of them received multiple fractures.

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha responds to death rumours

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani-Canadian man killed for resistance during robbery bid in Karachi

11:08 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

In a first, Karachi gets all-woman cattle market (DP Exclusive)

02:49 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Thief steals goat from moving car in Quetta

10:30 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Gen Sahir Shamshad attends passing out parade of midshipmen in Karachi

03:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his new video from Masjid al-Haram                

01:33 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Qurbani bull kills minor boy by dragging him in Karachi streets (VIDEO)

12:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari ...

10:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

09:02 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 02, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 02, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (02 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: