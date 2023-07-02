Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari Expressway (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A terrible accident occurred in Sindh's capital as a speeding vehicle rammed into two boys who were shooting a TikTok video on Lyari Expressway.

The shocking clip of the accident surfaced online, raising concerns about filming on the roadside and irresponsible driving.

The clip shows two youngsters standing on the highway when a speeding car lost control and hit them. The car owner claimed that the vehicle veered out of control after tire burst, which led to the collision.

Meanwhile, the family of the youth has not initiated any legal action however Motorway Police started a probe into the matter to find the facts.

Earlier, the injured boys were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Physicians said the youngster’s life was out of danger but one of them received multiple fractures.