Four Pakistani security personnel martyred in attack on check-post in Quetta

QUETTA – At least four security personnel were killed in an attack on a check-post in southwest region, the latest in a string of attacks in the sparsely populated province of Balochistan.

The unidentified assailants stormed the check-post in the Sherani area of the provincial capital, local police officials confirmed Sunday.

Security personnel deployed on the check post retaliated, pushing back the terrorists. The exchange of fire left one militant dead, per reports.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have launched a sanitisation operation in the vicinity to nab the culprits behind the attack. Meanwhile, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks in Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remained most affected by terrorism as militants take refuge in neighboring Afghanistan.