WATCH: Khawaja Asif jumps into canal to get relief amid scorching heat

SIALKOT – As Pakistanis continue to sizzle under the scorching sun, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif beats the heat in style as he visits his hometown.

Youngsters mostly visited canals in hot and humid weather but the 73-year-old defence minister stunned everyone by diving into the canal.

Wearing casuals, Khawaja got little help from people who accompanied him to the canal, and he managed to climb onto the bridge and jumps like a pro.

You can be cool but you can’t be defence minister Khawaja asif diving into a river at 73 years of age cool… pic.twitter.com/zuiRfRbWhQ — Omer Azhar (@OmerAzhar96) July 1, 2023

The video soon went viral on social media and the seasoned politician appeared in trending sections of search engines and social sites.

It triggered a reaction from social media users as some hailed minister for interacting with masses whereas others called on the minister to take precautions before making any dangerous moves.