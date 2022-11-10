Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are ‘officially divorced’: reports
DUBAI – India’s tennis ace Sania Mirza and former Pakistani player Shoaib Malik are separated for some time but the former couple officially parted ways, Indian media reported.
A report of Inside sports quoting a member of Shoaib Malik’s management team confirmed the development, saying Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza ended 12 years of marriage.
The couple officially parted ways, the unidentified man revealed, however, he refrained from delving into details about the separation.
Reports quoting close friends of the sports power couple suggest that paperwork is done in this regard.
Sania is currently in UAE while Shoaib is in his homeland, where he is busy working for a private sports channel covering T20 World Cup 2022.
The development comes days after rumours rife about the couple's separation. The couple shared cryptic posts but maintained silence on development.
Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 in a highly controversial landscape with another woman accusing Shoaib of marrying her first.
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spark separation ... 11:35 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are undoubtedly the stars of the sports world. The ...
The duo recently celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday together but Sania did not post the pictures from the party on her Instagram. It has alerted fans and they seem to speculate trouble in paradise.
