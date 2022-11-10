PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns as senator

11:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns as senator
Source: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Thursday formally submitted his resignation as senator to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination”.

Khokhar, however, rejected speculations about his political future, adding: “let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence”.

The development comes a couple of days after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position.

Khokhar has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate".

“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.

Aitzaz inquires after Imran in Lahore, says ... 05:07 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday met PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park ...

More From This Category
PTI all set to resume ‘Azadi March’ from ...
12:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Pakistan to withdraw appeals against Islamic ...
10:18 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Score & ...
11:00 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan announces plan to resume long march to ...
11:36 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
'Stay focused on professional duties,' COAS Bajwa ...
09:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR, Imran Khan and others laud ...
04:44 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are officially divorced: reports
11:20 AM | 10 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr