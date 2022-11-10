PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns as senator

ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Thursday formally submitted his resignation as senator to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination”.

Khokhar, however, rejected speculations about his political future, adding: “let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence”.

The development comes a couple of days after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position.

Khokhar has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate".

