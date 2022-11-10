PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns as senator
Share
ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Thursday formally submitted his resignation as senator to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination”.
Khokhar, however, rejected speculations about his political future, adding: “let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence”.
Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/glexHx13Dm— Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 10, 2022
The development comes a couple of days after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position.
Khokhar has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.
In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate".
“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.
Aitzaz inquires after Imran in Lahore, says ... 05:07 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday met PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park ...
- PTI all set to resume ‘Azadi March’ from Wazirabad today12:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally resigns as senator11:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
- India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Score & Live Streaming, Match ...11:00 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 ...08:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over funky hairstyle05:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022