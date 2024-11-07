Swiss ‘burqa ban’ to begin from next year

Switzerland has announced a ban on women wearing the burqa, effective from January 1, 2025.

A statement issued by the Swiss Federal Council stated that the date for enforcing the burqa ban has been set.

After the ban comes into effect, Muslim women will not be allowed to wear the burqa in public places. Violating the ban will result in a fine of over $1,000.

According to the statement, this ban will not apply to airports or embassies.

Additionally, Muslim women will be allowed to wear face coverings in places of worship, and face covering will also be permitted for health and safety reasons, as well as for entertainment and advertising purposes.

The decision to ban the burqa in Switzerland was made in 2021, which was condemned by Muslim organizations.