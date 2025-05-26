Eidul Adha on June 6 or 7? All Eyes on May 27 Moon Sighting in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia urged citizens across Kingdom to sight moon of ZilHajj on the evening of Tuesday, May 27 (29th Dhul-Qi’dah), in an official announcement to confirm dates for beginning of Islamic month and the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said Royal court asked public to report observation to the nearest court and provide official testimony. Citizens can also contact nearby assistance centers for help in reaching the appropriate authorities.

The moon sighting is crucial in determining the start of last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Eid ul Adha 2025

If moon is sighted on May 27, Dhul-Hijjah will start on May 28, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on June 6, and if the moon is not visible on Tuesday evening, the month will commence on Thursday, May 29, and Eid al-Adha will fall on Saturday, June 7.

The moon sighting process in Saudi Arabia plays a central role in setting religious observances not only within the Kingdom but also for many Muslims around the world who follow the Saudi lunar calendar for key Islamic events.

In Pakistan, the national space agency SUPARCO predicted that Eid ul Azha will likely fall on Saturday, June 7, based on astronomical data. The new moon is set to be born on May 27 at 8:02 am, but by sunset, it will be too young—only 11 hours and 34 minutes old—to be visible.

UAE is expected to celebrate Eid a day earlier, on June 6, as per the Emirates Astronomy Society. All signs now point to June 7 as the most probable date for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan.