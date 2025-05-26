Ayeza Khan’s new All-Red Look is giving Bride Vibes; See viral pics here

KARACHI – Lollywood actress Ayeza Khan once again captured spotlight, this time with dazzling new photoshoot in traditional red outfit that set social media abuzz.

The celebrated star is known not only for her versatile acting but also for her impeccable fashion sense. With over 14 million followers on Instagram, Ayeza continues to make waves with her regular style updates and brand collaborations.

In her latest Instagram post, Ayeza is seen donning a striking red ensemble by renowned Pakistani designer Erum Jamal. The outfit, made from khaddi net, features intricate aari work, lace detailing, and block printing, complemented by hand-crafted tassels. The traditional angarkha is paired with a red churidar pajama and a delicately printed organza dupatta, bringing the entire look together with grace and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Sharing the post, Ayeza added a personal touch in the caption, reminiscing about her role in the drama Jaan-e-Jahan. “Wearing this dress reminded me of Mahnoor,” she wrote, referring to her character. “Thought I’d match the makeup and hair too. After all, it’s about the in-laws — the bride must look perfect!”

Ayeza’s flair for traditional fashion has once again won over fans, with the post receiving thousands of likes and admiring comments within hours. Whether on-screen or off, she continues to inspire with her timeless beauty and sartorial choices.