Kamran Akmal makes to PCB’s Men’s National Selection Committee

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the national selection committee for men’s team, with Haroon Rashid naming as head of the committee.

The members of the committee include Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Sami and Yasir Hameed.

Meanwhile, the PCB Junior Selection Committee will be headed by Kamran Akmal while Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir and Shoaib Khan have been named as its members.

Haroon Rashid, who played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs between 1977 to 1983, has been appointed as the Chair of the men’s National Selection Committee by PCB.

Rashid took over from former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who served as the interim chief selector recently after Mohammad Wasim was removed from the position prior to that.