Search

Sports

Kamran Akmal makes to PCB’s Men’s National Selection Committee

10:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Kamran Akmal makes to PCB’s Men’s National Selection Committee
Source: Kamran Akmal (Instagram)

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the national selection committee for men’s team, with Haroon Rashid naming as head of the committee.

The members of the committee include Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Sami and Yasir Hameed.

Meanwhile, the PCB Junior Selection Committee will be headed by Kamran Akmal while Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir and Shoaib Khan have been named as its members.

In late January, the cricket body named Haroon Rashid as the Chair of the men’s National Selection Committee.

Haroon Rashid, who played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs between 1977 to 1983, has been appointed as the Chair of the men’s National Selection Committee by PCB.

Rashid took over from former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who served as the interim chief selector recently after Mohammad Wasim was removed from the position prior to that.

PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

Sports

Junior National Tennis championship inaugurated

10:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

PCB ‘opens doors’ for Mohammad Amir to play international cricket for Pakistan

07:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

06:05 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022

04:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

PCB MC members vow to take club cricket to new heights once again

11:42 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

PCB raps Australian broadcaster for covering unsubstantial sexting allegations against Babar Azam

11:54 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Peshawar man tricks police to get his stolen car recovered

10:48 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: