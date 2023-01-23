PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi on Monday appointed former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector.
Rasheed, who represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs, was a member of the Shahid Afridi-led interim selection committee appointed only for the home series against New Zealand.
In a news conference in Lahore on Monday, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi said: “I want to congratulate Haroon Rashid and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments.”
Haroon Rashid said: “I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests.
“One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication. This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated.”
The PCB reportedly wanted Afridi to continue as the chief selector, however, the former all-rounder reportedly refused a permanent role citing personal commitments.
Rasheed previously served as the national men’s team chief selector from 2015 to 2016 and manager of the national team from 2003 to 2005.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
