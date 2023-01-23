PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi on Monday appointed former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector.

Rasheed, who represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs, was a member of the Shahid Afridi-led interim selection committee appointed only for the home series against New Zealand.

In a news conference in Lahore on Monday, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi said: “I want to congratulate Haroon Rashid and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments.”

Haroon Rashid said: “I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests.

“One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication. This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated.”

The PCB reportedly wanted Afridi to continue as the chief selector, however, the former all-rounder reportedly refused a permanent role citing personal commitments.

Rasheed previously served as the national men’s team chief selector from 2015 to 2016 and manager of the national team from 2003 to 2005.