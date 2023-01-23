Pakistan Army troop martyred in Bannu IED blast

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in an IED explosion in general area Jani Khel, Bannu district, said military’s media wing in a statement on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement said, 24-year-old Sepoy Gulsher embraced martyrdom in the incident.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” it said.

Earlier this month, a soldier was also martyred while four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces during an operation in Bannu.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district. It said Pakistani forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 4 terrorists got killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. During the gunfight, the 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Waseem, a resident of Khairpur, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom, ISPR said.

The army further mentioned that terrorists killed remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, it added that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

In recent weeks, the law and order situation in Pakistan has worsened, as outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups escalated attacks.