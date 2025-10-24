Pakistan, Afghan Taliban to hold talks in Türkiye over cross-border terrorism

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has announced that talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban will be held tomorrow, focusing on terrorist activities originating from Afghan soil.

During the weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andarabi urged the Afghan Taliban to address Pakistan’s concerns and honor the commitments they made to the international community.

He stated that the talks will be hosted by Türkiye, and Pakistan continues to monitor the situation in Afghanistan under the Doha process, emphasizing that Afghanistan must implement its Doha commitments.

Tahir Andarabi strongly condemned Israel’s attempts to annex parts of the West Bank, reaffirming Pakistan’s firm support for the Palestinian cause.

He noted that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued an advisory opinion against Israel, directing it not to obstruct humanitarian aid operations. This is the fourth ICJ decision against Israel since January 2024.

He added that the OIC and several Muslim countries issued a joint statement in light of the ICJ ruling, strongly condemning Israel’s illegal laws aimed at annexing occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokesperson further informed that the Polish Foreign Minister paid a two-day visit to Pakistan, during which both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors and signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

He also said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held three key diplomatic engagements this week — including telephonic talks with the UAE Foreign Minister and meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Tahir Andarabi reiterated that Pakistan supports the establishment of a concrete and verifiable mechanism to combat terrorism.