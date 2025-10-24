CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Holds Key Defence Talks in Maldives

RAWALPINDI – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan, visited the Maldives this week to bolster defence and security cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit, General Mirza held meetings with President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Defence Minister Mr. Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, and Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy. The discussions focused on regional and global security challenges, areas of mutual interest, and ways to enhance military-to-military collaboration.

Maldivian leadership lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and recognized their sacrifices in combating terrorism. On arrival at MNDF Headquarters, a smartly turned-out military contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the CJCSC.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for defence cooperation.