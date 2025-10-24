Security forces kill 8 India-backed militants in intelligence-based operation in Tank

RAWALPINDI – Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Tank and killed 8 militants operating under Indian patronage.

According to reports, security forces conducted a successful operation in Tank district following secret information about the presence of the Indian-proxy group Fitna al-Khawarij. The forces effectively targeted the militants’ hideouts, resulting in the deaths of eight militants.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists. These militants were involved in multiple terrorist attacks against security forces, law-enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians.

A clearance (sanitization) operation is ongoing amid fears of further India-backed militants present in the area.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies will continue robust operations under the National Action Plan and the federal apex committee’s “Azm-e-Istehkam” (Resolve for Stability) vision until foreign-supported terrorism is completely eliminated from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for eliminating eight India-backed outsiders and said that thanks to their professional expertise, the menace of terrorism will be uprooted from the country. He added that those who seek to damage national integrity will be foiled, and that the Government of Pakistan is determined to eradicate terrorism completely.