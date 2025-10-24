18 workers abducted as armed men attack construction camp in Khuzdar

In Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, unidentified gunmen attacked a construction company’s camp, abducting 18 laborers and setting vehicles and machinery on fire, causing extensive damage.

The incident marks the second major abduction of laborers in a week, heightening security concerns in the region.

According to officials, the attack occurred Thursday night in the Kleeri area of Nal, around 80 kilometers from Khuzdar. Dozens of armed men first blocked the highway, halting traffic, before storming a private construction company’s camp and crushing plant. The company was working on a key road project linking Khuzdar to Basima in Washuk district, part of Balochistan’s development initiatives.

Levies in-charge Ali Akbar said the attackers set fire to vehicles and heavy machinery, damaging at least eight vehicles, including transport and construction equipment. He added that the assailants forcibly took the laborers with them; most of the abducted workers were from Sindh province, who had come to Balochistan in search of work.

Zulfiqar Ahmed, the manager of D-Baluch Construction Company, confirmed that 20 laborers were initially kidnapped, though two were later released, leaving 18 still missing. He said the attack has severely disrupted company operations and created panic among workers.

Security forces, including Levies, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation. A search operation has been initiated with the help of local tribal elders, but so far, no trace of the abducted laborers has been found, and no group has claimed responsibility. However, Baloch insurgent groups active in the region have previously targeted construction firms and development projects.

These groups often carry out anti-government activities, targeting non-local laborers, whom they accuse of being part of “external interference.”

The incident underscores the fragile security situation in Balochistan. Within a week, this is the second kidnapping of workers — just days ago, nine laborers were abducted from Mastung’s Dasht area, bringing the total number of kidnapped workers in recent days to 27.

These recurring incidents have sparked fear among thousands of laborers and construction companies across the province, putting pressure on authorities to tighten security measures.

The Balochistan government has condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, but locals say such assaults are an attempt to sabotage the province’s economic progress and require a comprehensive security strategy. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.