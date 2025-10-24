From servant to scammer: Karachi house help turns millionaire by looting elderly couple

KARACHI – A millionaire domestic servant arrested by the Sahil Police was originally hired for a salary of Rs. 45,000 to look after an elderly couple but became a millionaire after gaining the family’s trust.

According to SHO Sahil Khalid Rafiq, the arrested servant, Wajid, was employed at a bungalow in Defence Phase 8 to take care of an elderly couple. He was responsible for managing the household while the couple’s children, residing in the United States, regularly sent money for their parents’ care.

The SHO said that the elderly man passed away three years ago, leaving behind his 85-year-old widow, who lived alone. Wajid, who was entrusted with her care, allegedly embezzled large sums of money, becoming a millionaire and living a luxurious lifestyle.

He added that the accused stole gold, foreign currency, and cash from the house. When the couple’s daughter visited from the U.S., she noticed irregularities and later reported a theft incident to the police. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Wajid had purchased plots in Islamabad and Haripur, as well as vehicles and a flat in Karachi.

The SHO further stated that Wajid’s friends and relatives frequently visited the house, and during interrogation, the suspect confessed to embezzling Rs. 34.5 million.

Police are currently investigating the suspect’s bank accounts and assets, and more shocking revelations are expected.

It is noteworthy that Sahil Police arrested Wajid yesterday following the complaint filed by the elderly woman’s daughter.