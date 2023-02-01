Peshawar man tricks police to get his stolen car recovered

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested a man for misleading the security officials to recover his car stolen from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city.

The man spread a false message stating that a silver-coloured Honda Civic with registration number LXO-9232 was carrying explosive material that could be used in a blast and asked people to stay vigilant in this regard.

The police officials intercepted the vehicle near the Karkhano market and immediately called the Bomb Disposal Squad to the spot. However, they found no traces of explosive material in the case.

As investigation was launched into the message, it was surfaced that the owner of the vehicle had spread the false message to get his stolen car recovered.