Peshawar man tricks police to get his stolen car recovered

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested a man for misleading the security officials to recover his car stolen from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city.
The man spread a false message stating that a silver-coloured Honda Civic with registration number LXO-9232 was carrying explosive material that could be used in a blast and asked people to stay vigilant in this regard.
The police officials intercepted the vehicle near the Karkhano market and immediately called the Bomb Disposal Squad to the spot. However, they found no traces of explosive material in the case.
As investigation was launched into the message, it was surfaced that the owner of the vehicle had spread the false message to get his stolen car recovered.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|272.85
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
