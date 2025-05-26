Pakistan set to advance Air Defence with 5th Gen J-35 Fighter Jets amid Tensions with India

ISLAMABAD – China’s advanced and lethal aircraft J-35 Stealth is set to transform Pakistan’s Air Defence capabilities next year amid recent tensions with India as two nuclear-armed nations fired missiles, and it ended with India losing its prized Rafale Jets.

J-35 stealth fighter, which is designed for modern aerial warfare, features reduce radar detection, and is said to be deadly in hostile environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art AESA radar and sensor systems, J-35 can track and engage multiple targets at long ranges.

Amid threat from neighboring hostile country, Pakistan is set to receive 5th-generation stealth fighter, which are expected to arrive as early as first quarter of 2026, reflecting Islamabad’s urgency to bolster its aerial deterrent.

Reports shared by international media claimed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will be receiving J-35 fighter jets developed by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, and will advance air prowess with stealth technology, powerful twin engines, and state-of-the-art avionics to provide superior agility, radar evasion, and integrated battlefield awareness.

Training of Pakistani pilots in China is already underway, amid Pakistan’s readiness to add J-35 into its operational fleet next year. This move is seen as a strategic step to standout in stealth capabilities.

Experts said J-35’s deployment will surely enhance Pakistan’s air defense posture, improving its ability to operate effectively in a contested regional security environment. This development follows recent high-level military dialogues between Pakistan and China, underscoring the deepening defense partnership between the two nations.

J35 Stealth Fighter Jet