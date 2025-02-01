Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Three judges transferred from Sindh, Lahore, and Balochistan high courts to Islamabad High Court

Three Judges Transferred From Sindh Lahore And Balochistan High Courts To Islamabad High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice has officially announced the transfer of three judges from various provincial high courts to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). According to the notification, Justice Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Somro from Sindh High Court, and Justice Mohammad Asif from Balochistan High Court will now serve at IHC.

The transfers were confirmed following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari. Justice Sarfraz Dogar, who was previously serving as the senior-most judge at Lahore High Court, will now be the second-highest judge at IHC, just below Chief Justice Aamir Farooq.

Justice Mohammad Asif, who was recently appointed as an additional judge at Balochistan High Court, and Justice Khadim Hussain Somro, who became a judge of Sindh High Court two years ago, are also part of this reshuffle. According to sources, Justice Khadim Hussain Somro will now be senior to Justice Saman Rafat in IHC’s seniority list.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a letter was sent by IHC judges to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, expressing concerns regarding the practice of transferring judges from other high courts to IHC. The letter emphasized that such transfers should be made only after meaningful consultation, and there should be clear reasons for bringing in judges from other courts. The judges also raised concerns about the impact on the seniority system and the proper selection process for the Chief Justice of IHC.

The letter from the IHC judges, signed by seven members, pointed out that under Article 200 of the Constitution, transfers between high courts should be carried out with caution and transparency. It also stressed that if judges were transferred from Lahore or Sindh High Courts to IHC with the aim of making them Chief Justice, it would undermine the Constitution and the judiciary’s independence.

The judges warned that allowing such transfers for the appointment of a new Chief Justice would be detrimental to the integrity of the judiciary. They also reminded that the recent 26th Constitutional Amendment did not authorize permanent transfers, and such actions could lead to significant consequences for the independence of the judiciary.

The judges further stated that while IHC had only 12 available seats, with 10 judges currently working, Lahore High Court has a larger backlog with 60 vacant seats. The judges also pointed out that IHC’s current work capacity is higher compared to Lahore High Court, further emphasizing the need for thoughtful and justified judicial appointments.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search