One dead, 11 injured in blast at Karachi's Kharadar

Explosion is the second one to terrorise country's largest city within the span of a week
Web Desk
09:41 PM | 16 May, 2022
One dead, 11 injured in blast at Karachi's Kharadar
Source: social media
Share

At least one woman succumbed and eleven people sustained wounds in an explosion near a mosque in Karachi's Kharadar.

The blast took place on Jinnah Road in the Sindh capital. A police vehicle was completely wrecked while several other parked cars were partially damaged in the powerful explosion.

Reports suggest that explosive material was planted on a motorcycle that was triggered through a remote-controlled device.

In clips doing rounds on social media, motorcycles can be seen in flames as people tried to put out the inferno.

Large contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the area, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has started the investigation to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Injured people were shifted to the medical facility and the condition of four of the injured was said to be critical.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the explosion and directed the Sindh police chief to submit a detailed report on the incident and also ordered the district administration to reach the spot and carry out rescue work.

Shah further instructed medical facilities to provide the best possible treatment to all injured.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab shared a tweet in this regard, saying the number of injured increased to 11 while four are critically injured.

The neighborhood in the district south of the seaside metropolis is densely populated and a heavily frequented business hub of the city.

The recent terror event occurred days after an explosion rocked the Saddar area of the port city on Thursday killing one and injuring several citizens.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat has a ‘surprise' up his sleeve ...
08:41 PM | 16 May, 2022
Two mobile phones of Imran Khan stolen after he ...
07:49 PM | 16 May, 2022
Imran says late FIA high-profile investigator Dr ...
06:53 PM | 16 May, 2022
PML-N govt to file corruption case against former ...
06:45 PM | 16 May, 2022
Pakistani forces arrest woman suspected of ...
05:50 PM | 16 May, 2022
Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz replaces Ahmed Alam as ...
05:07 PM | 16 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar
07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr