Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 2 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate Sunday

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs292,200 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs250,514 on Sunday in the local market on February 2, 2025.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 265,950 per tola, 21 Karat at 253,900, and 18 Karat at 217,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 2 Feb 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs292,200
10 Grams Rs250,514

Today Gold price in Karachi 

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Islamabad Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Lahore Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Multan Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Peshawar Rs292,200 Rs250,514

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 2 Feb 2025

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 2 Feb 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

