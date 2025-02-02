Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 2 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate Sunday

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs292,200 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs250,514 on Sunday in the local market on February 2, 2025.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 265,950 per tola, 21 Karat at 253,900, and 18 Karat at 217,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 2 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs292,200 10 Grams Rs250,514

Today Gold price in Karachi