Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab launches solar-powered tube well project to support farmers

Punjab Launches Solar Powered Tube Well Project To Support Farmers

In a landmark initiative for sustainable agriculture, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a project to convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy, aiming to reduce costs and enhance productivity for farmers across the province.

Under the project’s first phase, 8,000 tube wells will be converted to solar power, with the beneficiaries selected through a draw. The first name drawn was Muhammad Nawaz from Attock. During the launch ceremony, a list of eligible farmers from Narowal district was also reviewed.

The transition to solar-powered wells is expected to provide significant financial relief to farmers, with potential savings of up to Rs. 10,000 per day and over Rs. 3.25 lakh per month. To facilitate this conversion, the Punjab government is offering subsidies: Rs. 5 lakh for a 10 kW system, Rs. 7.5 lakh for a 15 kW system, and Rs. 1 million for a 20 kW system.

With over 530,000 applications received, 385,000 farmers have been deemed eligible. The government aims to convert 87% of diesel and electric tube wells to solar energy by June.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that this initiative would modernize Punjab’s agriculture sector by reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. She also highlighted additional farmer-support programs, including Kisan Cards, advanced farming equipment, and training opportunities to further empower the agricultural community.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search