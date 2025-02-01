Punjab launches solar-powered tube well project to support farmers

In a landmark initiative for sustainable agriculture, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a project to convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy, aiming to reduce costs and enhance productivity for farmers across the province.

Under the project’s first phase, 8,000 tube wells will be converted to solar power, with the beneficiaries selected through a draw. The first name drawn was Muhammad Nawaz from Attock. During the launch ceremony, a list of eligible farmers from Narowal district was also reviewed.

The transition to solar-powered wells is expected to provide significant financial relief to farmers, with potential savings of up to Rs. 10,000 per day and over Rs. 3.25 lakh per month. To facilitate this conversion, the Punjab government is offering subsidies: Rs. 5 lakh for a 10 kW system, Rs. 7.5 lakh for a 15 kW system, and Rs. 1 million for a 20 kW system.

With over 530,000 applications received, 385,000 farmers have been deemed eligible. The government aims to convert 87% of diesel and electric tube wells to solar energy by June.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that this initiative would modernize Punjab’s agriculture sector by reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. She also highlighted additional farmer-support programs, including Kisan Cards, advanced farming equipment, and training opportunities to further empower the agricultural community.