FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying Rs85 million tax
LAHORE – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served a notice on famous singer Aima Baig for non-payment of Rs 85 million tax.
According to the FBR, Aima Baig has not paid income tax for 2018, 2019 and 2020.
In case of non-payment of income tax, the vehicle she has shown in her tax returns will be confiscated. In this regard, a notice has been issued to her.
Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the last seven years, she has recorded several hits and has won local and international awards.
The singer has been in the headlines these days as she has been picked along with popular singer Atif Aslam to sing this year's anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). She was also featured in last year’s 'Groove Mera'.
