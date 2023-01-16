Indian director Sajid Khan exits Bigg Boss 16

India's biggest reality television show Bigg Boss is in its 16th installment, keeping the audience all hooked. With contestants from all over the country, the television show is one of the most watched shows in India and across borders.

Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has helped many contestants launch their careers into mainstream stardom, - Shehnaaz Gill being the recent example - often suggesting that sometimes the show is scripted. The show recently witnessed Indian producer and director Sajid Khan's eviction, which many speculate was only to help Khan relaunch himself.

A video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show showed a snippet of the upcoming episode showing the teary-eyed Housefull director saying his goodbyes to the audience. Khan also made his farewell speech saying "I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. You people supported me a lot."

Khan's eviction followed Tajik singer Abdu Rozik leaving.

However, after watching the teaser, many social media users did not feel sympathetic for Khan dubbing his exit as 'expected and planned.'

Why r u giving so much hype to him he does not deserve it after seeing his real face in BB house i literally started hating him — Amita (@amitalata) January 14, 2023

#sajidkhan and #AbduRozik were never “contestants”. They were paid entrants, former for clearing his image and latter for making a name in India. They were under contract to stay till a certain period of time and would eventually be taken out. #biggboss has become a tool. — Mojo Mojito (@MojoMojito88) January 15, 2023

Ye to hona hi tha eski Abdu ke bina es show mein koi existence hi nhi thi. Ye Abdu ke karan hi itna tika or dikh rha tha.... — Reena Arya (@arya_reena) January 14, 2023

It's all pre-planned. Koi votes toh Mila nahi. But elimination hoga toh bejati ho jayega . Contract bhi toh 12th Tak tha! — Lily (@Lilylil51919616) January 14, 2023

On the professional front, Khan recently appeared on India's Best Dramebaaz, Yaaron Ki Baraat, and Bigg Boss 16.