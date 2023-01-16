Indian director Sajid Khan exits Bigg Boss 16

India's biggest reality television show Bigg Boss is in its 16th installment, keeping the audience all hooked. With contestants from all over the country, the television show is one of the most watched shows in India and across borders.
Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has helped many contestants launch their careers into mainstream stardom, - Shehnaaz Gill being the recent example - often suggesting that sometimes the show is scripted. The show recently witnessed Indian producer and director Sajid Khan's eviction, which many speculate was only to help Khan relaunch himself.
A video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show showed a snippet of the upcoming episode showing the teary-eyed Housefull director saying his goodbyes to the audience. Khan also made his farewell speech saying "I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. You people supported me a lot."
Khan's eviction followed Tajik singer Abdu Rozik leaving.
However, after watching the teaser, many social media users did not feel sympathetic for Khan dubbing his exit as 'expected and planned.'
#BiggBoss16 : Tomorrow's Episode Promo #BiggBoss house se #SajidKhan Ney li exit ... pic.twitter.com/RwHLZrzZFp— BiggBoss24x7 (@BiggBoss24x7) January 14, 2023
Why r u giving so much hype to him he does not deserve it after seeing his real face in BB house i literally started hating him— Amita (@amitalata) January 14, 2023
#sajidkhan and #AbduRozik were never “contestants”. They were paid entrants, former for clearing his image and latter for making a name in India. They were under contract to stay till a certain period of time and would eventually be taken out. #biggboss has become a tool.— Mojo Mojito (@MojoMojito88) January 15, 2023
Ye to hona hi tha eski Abdu ke bina es show mein koi existence hi nhi thi. Ye Abdu ke karan hi itna tika or dikh rha tha....— Reena Arya (@arya_reena) January 14, 2023
It's all pre-planned. Koi votes toh Mila nahi. But elimination hoga toh bejati ho jayega . Contract bhi toh 12th Tak tha!— Lily (@Lilylil51919616) January 14, 2023
On the professional front, Khan recently appeared on India's Best Dramebaaz, Yaaron Ki Baraat, and Bigg Boss 16.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.