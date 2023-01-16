Search

Indian director Sajid Khan exits Bigg Boss 16

Web Desk 09:01 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
India's biggest reality television show Bigg Boss is in its 16th installment, keeping the audience all hooked. With contestants from all over the country, the television show is one of the most watched shows in India and across borders.

Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has helped many contestants launch their careers into mainstream stardom, - Shehnaaz Gill being the recent example - often suggesting that sometimes the show is scripted. The show recently witnessed Indian producer and director Sajid Khan's eviction, which many speculate was only to help Khan relaunch himself.

A video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show showed a snippet of the upcoming episode showing the teary-eyed Housefull director saying his goodbyes to the audience. Khan also made his farewell speech saying "I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. You people supported me a lot."

Khan's eviction followed Tajik singer Abdu Rozik leaving.

However, after watching the teaser, many social media users did not feel sympathetic for Khan dubbing his exit as 'expected and planned.'

On the professional front, Khan recently appeared on India's Best Dramebaaz, Yaaron Ki Baraat, and Bigg Boss 16.

MeToo in India: Sajid Khan admits lying, cheating and deceiving multiple women in 20s

Web Desk
