Search

Pakistan

LHC quashes ECP warrant against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

Web Desk 09:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
LHC quashes ECP warrant against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case
Source: Twitter

RAWALPINDI – The Lahore High Court has revoked bailable arrest warrants issued against former prime minister Imran Khan, and other PTI leaders by the country’s top electoral watchdog.

Reports in local media suggest that Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench took up the plea filed by leaders of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plea against the arrest warrants in the contempt case.

During today’s hearing, Faisal Chaudhry advocate, the younger brother of a senior PTI leader, was presented as counsel of his brother and PTI chief Imran Khan.

The court quashed arrest warrants and ordered the commission to continue with its contempt proceedings against defiant leaders.

The PTI leader’s counsel questioned the Election Commission’s authority to issue arrest warrants, maintaining that is not a constitutional court does not have authority.

Justice Khan then remarked that the court makes decisions on the account of law and justice. Lamenting PTI leader’s behaviour, he said you (PTI leaders) attack judiciary in front of the media, doing contempt of court, and approached the court for relief.

He cautioned if Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, continue to hurl accusations at judiciary again in media interactions, then the court would initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

The former minister had accused the whole judiciary of corruption during an interview with an international news organisation, he remarked, adding that this time the PTI leaders were getting a warning not to repeat it in the future.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission issued bailable arrest warrants against the ousted premier and his close aide Fawad Chaudhry as they failed to appear before the electoral watchdog in a contempt case.

The PTI leader had moved court against the ECP’s warrants, calling them ‘illegal, and unlawful’.

Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

Pakistan

PTI lawmaker Abida Raja escapes unhurt in Murree gun attack

12:24 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Pakistan PM, world leaders saddened by tragic plane crash in Nepal

10:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

KP CM Mahmood Khan says summary for dissolution of assembly to be sent to governor on 17th 

07:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Punjab CM Parvez Elahi hints at merger of PML-Q and PTI

06:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Imran Khan refuses to meet former dissident MPAs

05:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls: MQM-P approaches Chief Justice over ‘violation of Constitution’ by ECP

01:51 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Ertugul star Esra Bilgic's latest pictures sets the temperature ...

10:53 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 16, 2023

07:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.75
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: