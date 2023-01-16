LHC quashes ECP warrant against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

RAWALPINDI – The Lahore High Court has revoked bailable arrest warrants issued against former prime minister Imran Khan, and other PTI leaders by the country’s top electoral watchdog.
Reports in local media suggest that Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench took up the plea filed by leaders of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plea against the arrest warrants in the contempt case.
During today’s hearing, Faisal Chaudhry advocate, the younger brother of a senior PTI leader, was presented as counsel of his brother and PTI chief Imran Khan.
The court quashed arrest warrants and ordered the commission to continue with its contempt proceedings against defiant leaders.
The PTI leader’s counsel questioned the Election Commission’s authority to issue arrest warrants, maintaining that is not a constitutional court does not have authority.
Justice Khan then remarked that the court makes decisions on the account of law and justice. Lamenting PTI leader’s behaviour, he said you (PTI leaders) attack judiciary in front of the media, doing contempt of court, and approached the court for relief.
He cautioned if Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, continue to hurl accusations at judiciary again in media interactions, then the court would initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.
The former minister had accused the whole judiciary of corruption during an interview with an international news organisation, he remarked, adding that this time the PTI leaders were getting a warning not to repeat it in the future.
Earlier this week, the Election Commission issued bailable arrest warrants against the ousted premier and his close aide Fawad Chaudhry as they failed to appear before the electoral watchdog in a contempt case.
The PTI leader had moved court against the ECP’s warrants, calling them ‘illegal, and unlawful’.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.