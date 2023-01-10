Search

Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

Web Desk 11:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for ousted premier and Imran Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in a contempt case.

Reports in local media claimed that arrest warrants were also issued against several senior leaders of the former ruling party including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry as a plea seeking exemption from attendance was rejected by the Election Commission.

ECP issued the warrants in wake of the failure of the concerned parties to appear physically before the commission in contempt proceedings being pursued against them.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed the top electoral watchdog to proceed against the PTI chief and his party leaders in a contempt case lodged over controversial remarks against the commission.

Election Commission started contempt proceedings against defiant politicians for allegedly using foul language against Chief Election Commissioner and other members.

Officials also served multiple notices on PTI leaders, asking them to appear in person but no leader of the former ruling party appeared before the commission and later approached the court, accusing ECP to initiate illegal proceedings.

More to follow…

