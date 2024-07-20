Search

Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi denied Canadian G20 league NOCs by PCB

08:43 AM | 20 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were denied NOCs for participation in Global T20 League Canada.

Pakistan Cricket Board turned down requests from players for fully packed
cricket schedule from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes several ICC World Test Championship matches and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a statement, cricket board said the decision was made after discussions with the three players and the national selection committee. As all-format cricketers, Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen will be essential for the upcoming eight months, during which Pakistan will compete in nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

PCB also calls it best for both Pakistan cricket and the players' well-being to forgo the Canadian event to maintain peak mental and physical condition for the season, starting with a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, PCB also denied Naseem Shah permission to participate in The Hundred for similar reasons. Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz were allowed to play foreign league.

