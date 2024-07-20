Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi denied Canadian G20 league NOCs by PCB

ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were denied NOCs for participation in Global T20 League Canada.
Pakistan Cricket Board turned down requests from players for fully packed
cricket schedule from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes several ICC World Test Championship matches and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
In a statement, cricket board said the decision was made after discussions with the three players and the national selection committee. As all-format cricketers, Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen will be essential for the upcoming eight months, during which Pakistan will compete in nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is.
PCB also calls it best for both Pakistan cricket and the players' well-being to forgo the Canadian event to maintain peak mental and physical condition for the season, starting with a two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Earlier, PCB also denied Naseem Shah permission to participate in The Hundred for similar reasons. Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz were allowed to play foreign league.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2024/pakistan-army-to-train-cricket-team-players-to-level-up-fitness
API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2024/pakistan-army-to-train-cricket-team-players-to-level-up-fitness<br>
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.