Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December 2021
08:42 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,775 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,360.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Karachi
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Quetta
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Attock
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Multan
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day09:28 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December 202108:42 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Ranatunga hopeful PM Imran will teach 'misguided individuals' to ...10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Mathira disappointed with Faysal Quraishi’s remarks about married actresses
06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 202104:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash on PDA-packed video04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for ...03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021