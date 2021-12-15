Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 15 December 2021
09:06 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 15, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|179.75
|181.4
|Euro
|EUR
|200.5
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|235
|237.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|47.3
|48
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124.5
|126
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|139.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128
|129.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day09:28 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December 202108:42 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Ranatunga hopeful PM Imran will teach 'misguided individuals' to ...10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Mathira disappointed with Faysal Quraishi’s remarks about married actresses
06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 202104:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash on PDA-packed video04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for ...03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021