Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

LAHORE - Wheat prices in Punjab have experienced a notable decline, dropping by Rs. 300 per maund.

Contrary to expectations of an increase in open market rates, local wheat prices have unexpectedly fallen before July 15. Prior to a nationwide strike called by the Flour Mills Association, local wheat was being sold by mill owners in northern and central Punjab at Rs. 3,400 per 40 kilograms. However, by July 15, the open market rates for wheat had dipped below Rs. 3,100 per 40 kilograms, providing a welcomed relief to millions across Punjab.

This decrease in prices comes as a positive development for consumers who heavily rely on wheat products, potentially easing financial pressures amid prevailing economic challenges.