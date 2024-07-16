Search

Pakistan

Pakistani students shine at Turkiye's largest public speaking competition

11:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024
turkey MUN

Nine Pakistani students secured distinguished awards in Turkiye’s largest public speaking competition, the Istanbul University Model United Nations (IUMUN), held from July 8 to 11, 2024, as per a statement issued by the Pakistan Consulate General in Istanbul.

The prestigious event, hosted by Istanbul University, is recognized as one of the largest public speaking moots in Europe. Established in 1453, the university boasts 57 disciplines and has educated notable alumni, including former Turkish President Abdullah Gul and former Turkish Foreign Minister Taran Gunes. This year’s competition featured over 750 students from more than 17 countries, alongside participants from Turkiye.

A composite team of 13 students from Bay View Academy, Nixor O’Levels, Karachi Grammar School, and The Cedar School represented Pakistan. Despite being among the youngest participants, competing against college and university-level students, the Pakistani team showcased exceptional talent and emerged victorious in their respective committees.

The four-day event included intense debates across ten committees, highlighting the students' skills in diplomacy and public speaking. The Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul, H.E. Mr. Nauman Aslam, hosted the Pakistani team and their trainer at the Pakistan Consulate, congratulating them on their remarkable achievements.

In his remarks, the Consul General emphasized the importance of cultural and educational exchanges between Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance Pakistan’s soft image internationally. He also highlighted the need to strengthen linkages between educational institutions of both countries and assured the Pakistani Mission in Turkiye’s support for students in all possible ways.

The event not only celebrated the students’ success but also underscored the growing educational collaboration between Pakistan and Turkiye, fostering mutual understanding and goodwill.

