Six foreign tourists found dead in Bangkok luxury hotel

BANGKOK - In a tragic incident, six foreign tourists were found dead in a luxury hotel room in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.
According to a British news agency, all individuals are believed to have died from suspected poisoning. Among the deceased is an American citizen of Vietnamese descent.
The incident has raised significant concerns within the tourism sector, as the deaths occurred in a high-end hotel popular with international visitors.
The Thai government has responded swiftly, with the Prime Minister ordering an immediate and thorough investigation. He has instructed all relevant agencies to take prompt action to ensure the safety of tourists and mitigate any potential negative impact on the tourism industry.
Initial reports from Thai media had claimed that the six individuals were shot and killed. However, a police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, informed the British news agency that there is no evidence to support these claims. The focus of the investigation remains on determining the cause of the suspected poisoning.
The incident underscores the need for stringent safety measures and reassurances for travelers visiting Thailand, a country known for its vibrant tourism industry.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
