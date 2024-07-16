Six foreign tourists found dead in Bangkok luxury hotel

BANGKOK - In a tragic incident, six foreign tourists were found dead in a luxury hotel room in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

According to a British news agency, all individuals are believed to have died from suspected poisoning. Among the deceased is an American citizen of Vietnamese descent.

The incident has raised significant concerns within the tourism sector, as the deaths occurred in a high-end hotel popular with international visitors.

The Thai government has responded swiftly, with the Prime Minister ordering an immediate and thorough investigation. He has instructed all relevant agencies to take prompt action to ensure the safety of tourists and mitigate any potential negative impact on the tourism industry.

Initial reports from Thai media had claimed that the six individuals were shot and killed. However, a police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, informed the British news agency that there is no evidence to support these claims. The focus of the investigation remains on determining the cause of the suspected poisoning.

The incident underscores the need for stringent safety measures and reassurances for travelers visiting Thailand, a country known for its vibrant tourism industry.