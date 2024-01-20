Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage goes viral

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, fresh off his divorce from renowned Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, surprised fans by tying the knot for the third time on Saturday. His new bride is Pakistani TV actor Sana Javed. Rumours of Shoaib and Sania's split had swirled for months, making his quick move down the aisle a major social media buzz.
Sharing wedding photos, he quoted a Quranic verse: "And We created you in pairs."
Rumors of trouble in paradise for Malik and Mirza had been brewing for much of 2022, with fans noticing their increasingly rare public appearances together and a noticeable shift in their social media interactions. Despite a dedicated son, Izhaan, who resides with his mother, the couple ultimately couldn't mend the broken pieces of their once fairytale romance.
Photos of the intimate ceremony leaked online, prompting curiosity about Sania's reaction. While she's remained silent on Shoaib's marriage, she did post a striking photo on Instagram.
Dressed in a sleek blue blazer and grey trousers, Sania exuded professional chic, her minimal jewellery and sleek ponytail completing the polished look.
Adding fuel to the fire, Sania's father, Imran Mirza, finally broke the silence surrounding their divorce. In a surprising revelation, he disclosed that Sania exercised her right under Islamic law – a "khula" – to unilaterally dissolve the marriage.
