Sonya Hussyn looks like a vision in red

Sonya Hussyn, the versatile Pakistani actress, continues to stun the audience whether it is with her remarkable performances or her online presence.
From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in Daadal to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya and Kisay Chahoon, Hussyn has proven her acting prowess time and again.
Recently, she stole the spotlight at a wedding, donning a ravishing red ensemble designed by the renowned Zainab Chottani. With makeup crafted to perfection by Nabila’s Salon and moments captured through the lens of Ayesha Noor Kurdd, Sonya radiated elegance and charm. The stunning maroon and red outfit showcased not just her impeccable taste but also mirrored her vibrant personality.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, she will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
