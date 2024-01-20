Sonya Hussyn looks like a vision in red

Sonya Hussyn, the versatile Pakistani actress, continues to stun the audience whether it is with her remarkable performances or her online presence.

From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in Daadal to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya and Kisay Chahoon, Hussyn has proven her acting prowess time and again.

Recently, she stole the spotlight at a wedding, donning a ravishing red ensemble designed by the renowned Zainab Chottani. With makeup crafted to perfection by Nabila’s Salon and moments captured through the lens of Ayesha Noor Kurdd, Sonya radiated elegance and charm. The stunning maroon and red outfit showcased not just her impeccable taste but also mirrored her vibrant personality.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.