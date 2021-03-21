Pakistan vows to protect trees on International Forest Day 2021

ISLAMABAD – The International Day of Forests is being observed across the globe today.

The theme of the International Day of Forests for 2021 is "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being."

In Pakistan, the day is being marked to acknowledge the importance of forests and trees in our lives and to address issues such as deforestation. Forests hold great importance about the survival of the earth.

#TBTTP is focusing on enhancement of forest cover by adding indigenous plants through afforestation, reforestation and regeneration till 2023. TBTTP is aiming at better management of 18 existing and announcing 05 new protected areas across the country. #InternationalForestDay pic.twitter.com/UNLRBNFqpY — 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (@Plant4Pak) March 21, 2021

This day is a reminder of the value of forests in the lives of living creatures. Forests play a major role in providing food, water, shelter to animals as well as human beings in uncountable ways. Save Forests for better life.#USF #USFProduction #UET #ForestsDay #Forests #Day pic.twitter.com/j3rjsPJm88 — UET Student Forum - USF (@usfofficials) March 21, 2021

The UN works with governments, community organizations, and the general public to promote both local and global activities for the International Day of Forests. Activities include: Tree planting campaigns.

Art portraying the importance forests and trees will also be displayed and communities will work on sharing infographics, videos, news and messages via social and other media.

Forests cover about one third of the world’s land mass. Roughly 1.6 billion people, including more than 2000 indigenous cultures, depend on forests for their livelihood.

Forests are vital to the planet for many reasons, including:

Providing shelter for more than half of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects

Contributing to the balance of oxygen, carbon dioxide and humidity in the air

Protecting watersheds, which supply fresh water to rivers

The UN first celebrated the International Day of Forests on March 21, 2013. This initiative follows from the International Year of Forests.

According a UN report, deforestation accounts for 12 to 20 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.