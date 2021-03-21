UoL lovebirds who were expelled for hugging on campus spotted in another viral clip
Share
LAHORE – The University of Lahore student couple, who were expelled from the varsity over their public proposal, have shared another video of them together.
In the latest video, Shehryar Ahmad Rana can be seen walking along the girl while holding her hand. He posted the slow-motion clip in which he strolled with a big smile on his face.
View this post on Instagram
As a number of showbiz personalities, politicians, and even the Ministry of Human Rights Secretary have come up against the expulsion of the young students, the caption and the gestures in the latest clip dropped a hint that the varsity might have reconsidered their extreme action.
Earlier, a large number of people called the expulsion 'an act of moral policing' and termed it 'a violation of the human rights of the students'.
Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went ... 07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – The University of Lahore (UOL) administration has expelled the couple whose public proposal recently ...
The couple had proposed to each other on March 8 on International Women's Day. In the video recorded on the university campus, the female student goes down on a knee and proposed to the boy. The couple can then be seen hugging and holding bouquets while their fellows cheer them.
'Height of Love' – After UoL couple, video of ... 07:43 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Amid an unstoppable debate following the viral public proposal of a couple from University of Lahore, another clip of ...
- Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on ...06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- UoL lovebirds who were expelled for hugging on campus spotted in ...05:45 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistan vows to protect trees on International Forest Day 202104:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Masjidul Nabwi will host Taraweeh in Ramzan 2021, confirms Saudi ...04:29 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor goes underwater in Maldives – Watch viral video03:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday03:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Sana Fakhar’s new video in bold dress goes viral12:50 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021