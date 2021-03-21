Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on fire

Pakistan's star singer Atif Aslam has left the internet in a frenzy with the release of his latest song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega.

Paying tribute to the legendary Musarrat Nazir, Atif has recreated the masterpiece in his own version. “Great melodies always stay with you. I grew up listening to the legendary Musarrat Nazir (Ahista Ahista). What tunes, what Jams, what people” wrote Atif in his Instagram post.

Since the release of the song, it has amassed 13 million views on Youtube. Fans from all over the world are in awe with the song and have flooded twitter with praises for the singer.

Meanwhile, FBR has sent Atif Aslam a new tax notice. Reportedly the deadline was 15 March with a total amount of 0.60 million rupees. It also stipulates that if the entire amount is not paid up front, the singer’s accounts will be frozen and recovery will be made in accordance with the prevailing law.